Last season, the University of South Dakota men's basketball team won its first ever Summit League regular season championship. This season, the Coyotes advanced to the conference tournament championship game for the first time. But now the man who was the architect behind that success is leaving.

Craig Smith is now the head coach at Utah State in the Mountain West Conference.

Now, nearly four years to the day (March 24, 2014) that Smith was hired in Vermillion, the help wanted sign goes up again.

Monday (March 26) afternoon, South Dakota athletic director David Herbster discussed Smith's departure and the process of hiring a new coach:

In Smith's four seasons at USD, the Coyotes went 79-55 record, including a Division I-era record 26 wins this season. He was the Summit League Coach of the Year last season.

At Utah State Smith replaces Tim Duryea, who was let go March 11 after three seasons and a 47-49 overall record.

In the just completed season, the Aggies went 17-17 and finished tied for seventh place in the Mountain West Conference. USU advanced to the semifinals of the MW Tournament for the first time in its five years in the conference, but lost to New Mexico.

