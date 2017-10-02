South Dakota Army National Guard Members Return From Duty

Welcome home 153rd - Hooah! About 165 Soldiers from the South Dakota Army National Guard's 153rd Engineer Battalion and its Forward Support Company were welcomed home by family and friends in Huron, South Dakota on Saturday September 30th after returning from duty in the Middle East.

During the unit's deployment, the 153rd's primary mission was to provide general engineering and maneuver support to the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command and Special Operations Joint Task Force.

The 153rd operated in 24 different locations across four countries. In all, the unit completed more than 100 engineer construction projects

The unit served as operational command of five attached units totaling 550 Soldiers.

See Also: