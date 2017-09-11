South Dakota Archery Center Project on Tight Deadline

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — An expansion project at an archery center in South Dakota could come down to the wire.

The Press and Dakotan reports the National Field Archery Association's Easton Yankton Archery Center was represented at an entrepreneur meeting last month. Spokeswoman Nancy Wenande discussed the efforts to expand the facility as well as talk about the upcoming 2018 World Archery Indoor Championships.

Officials hope the center is completed by the start of the archery championships in February. Wenande says with rain delays, the deadline for completion is tight.

The center began its construction of a 24,000-square-foot addition to the facility a couple months ago. The addition is meant to help accommodate more archery and branch out for an air rifle program and indoor tennis courts.

