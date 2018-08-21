How does that saying go? Millennials: can’t live with them, can’t get them out of your house. That seems to ring true with some of the coastal states with the cost-of-living is higher, but in South Dakota, it would appear parents are kicking them out of the house and they’re learning to live and work on their own like the good Lord intended.

According to a recent study by a student loan refinancing firm, Comet , South Dakota ranks among the lowest proportion of millennials still living at home. We'll go ahead and credit that to the low cost of living but also I like to believe we teach our young ones to get out there and find a great job after a solid college education and raise a family.

Meanwhile, according to Business Insider , states like New York, New Jersey, and California have the highest proportion of millennials living at home.

South Dakota was only edged out by North Dakota, where, I assume, once a young person is able, they must leave the nest and dig for oil.

Once again, the ethics of the American heartland shines through.

