South Dakota among States with Highest Rates of Student Debt

Recently we told you about a new game show that is going to give people a chance to wipe out their student loans. Paid Off will air Tuesdays on TruTV .

It turns out, South Dakota students should be hopping on that opportunity as new numbers on student debt don't look good for the Mount Rushmore State.

Zippia

According to the career building website Zippia , South Dakota is sixth overall for the average amount students are in the hole to the tune of $25,502. The state is one of just eight in the nation where the number tops $25K.

Across America more than 44 million college students owe nearly $1.5 trillion for their college education.

Five Worst States for Student Debt (average debt amount)

South Carolina - $26,535 Pennsylvania - $26,083 Alabama - $25,917 Ohio - $25,847 North Carolina - $25,590 South Dakota - $25,502

Five Best States for Student Debt (average debt amount)

Utah - $16,349

Hawaii - $17,902

Wyoming - $18,500

Alaska - $18,920

New Mexico - $19,384

See Also: