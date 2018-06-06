South Dakota Among Least Safe States In America

It seems like all we see in the news is shootings, assalts, road rage, and other violent acts being committed. Do you feel safe living in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa?

According to this new study from WalletHub you might be a lot safer living in Minnesota and Iowa than you are living in South Dakota.

South Dakota came in #38 on the list of Safest States in the United States while Minnesota ranked #3 and Iowa came in at #11.

Here are WalletHups 10 Safest States in the United States:

1. Vermont

2. Maine

3. Minnesota

4. Utah

5. New Hampshire

6. Connecticut

7. Rhode Island

8. Hawaii

9. Massachusetts

10. Washington

These 10 LEAST Safest States in the United States:

41. South Carolina

42. Alaska

43. Missouri

44. Alabama

45. Arkansasw

46. Florida

47. Texas

48. Oklahoma

49. Louisiana

50. Mississippi

WalletHub points out to compile this list they compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Personal & Residential Safety, 2) Financial Safety, 3) Road Safety, 4) Workplace Safety, and 5) Emergency Preparedness.

We evaluated those dimensions using 48 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of safety.

We then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

