South Dakota Almost the Worst State for Teen Drivers

Just behind the state of Wyoming, South Dakota is one of the worst states in the country for teenage drivers.

What makes us so bad? The numbers in several categories speak for themselves but alcohol is one of the top reasons.

According to a release from Wallet Hub when it comes to driving under the influence (DUI) South Dakota is tied with Utah and Nebraska at number 48.

If you have a teen in the house no doubt you've had them stand before you making their case about getting a driver’s license. Are they old enough? Are they responsible? Have you given them some personal instruction on driving?

In South Dakota a teen can get an instruction permit at the age of 14. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety requires drivers under 18 years old to follow its graduated driver's licensing process. If a person is under 18 years old and wishes to get their driver's license they only have to meet three of the six optimal guidelines.

Teen driver safety in South Dakota scored 49th. Our laws ranked last.

