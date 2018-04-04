South Dakota All Star Awards Welcomes Speaker Roy Williams

It's an All-Star Weekend here in Sioux Falls as the basketball community rallies around the state’s top talent on the court.

The 2018 South Dakota All-Star Awards Ceremony will be held at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday April 7. High School awards will be presented during the ceremony that includes featured speaker Hall of Fame basketball Coach Roy Williams.

Williams has won three national championships as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels and has coached in nine Final Fours. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Admission to the awards ceremony is free. Tickets to the all-star game Sunday, April 8 are available at the Sanford Pentagon.

Players from all over the state of South Dakota including Sioux Falls will be playing in both a boys and girls game Sunday. Jason Fersdahl of Dell Rapids and TJ Hay from Rapid City Central will coach the boy’s teams. For the girls teams Andrea Begeman from Sioux Falls Christian and Tami Jurgens of Parker will lead their teams.

