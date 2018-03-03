South Dakota Air National Guard Welcome Home Ceremony

Once again we say Welcome Home to the men and women who serve to protect our country.

This Sunday, March 4 the South Dakota Air National Guard will hold a welcome home ceremony at Joe Foss Field to recognize the 126 Airmen who were deployed over the past 10 months to various locations in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom

Sentinel.

It's not often that this happens, however unusual, the event will not be open to the public.

The Airmen deployed to several different locations around the world as part of a Reserve Component Period cycle. While deployed, Airmen supported various operations throughout U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command.

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard and First Lady Linda Daugaard will be in attendance along with members of the South Dakota delegation including Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, Representative Kristi Noem, and The Adjutant General, Major General Timothy A. Reisch.

