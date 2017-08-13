South Dakota Adding More Pheasant Preserves

South Dakota has always been known for our hunting and especially our pheasant hunting and now we are adding to the landscape.

According to the Associated Press, South Dakota is adding 20 more pheasant hunting preserves.

These private shooting preserves will encompass over 18,000 acres and allow for more out of state residents to pursue high bird counts when hunting in the state.

In that same report, it is estimated that over 440,000 pheasants were released at private preserves last year in the state of South Dakota.

The hope is that more people will continue to come to South Dakota to hunt pheasants than already do and that with the decreased number of birds in the wild, that these private preserves will continue to help bolster the number of hunters in the state this year.

