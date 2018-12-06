South Dakota 2018 Class AA All-State High School Volleyball Team

The South Dakota Class AA All-State Volleyball Team has been announced with a total of six Sioux Falls area players being honored.

This year's first team features two Sioux Falls athletes. Lily Bartling (Washington) and Emma Ronsiek (O'Gorman) have been placed on the first-team for their performance this past season. They join five other players from five other schools. No school had more than one selection on the first-team.

Class AA All-State Volleyball First-Team

Michaela Jewett - Brookings

Havyn Heinz - Huron

Chelsea Brewster - Mitchell

Elizabeth Schaffer - Rapid City Stevens

Emma Ronsiek - Sioux Falls O'Gorman

Lily Bartling - Sioux Falls Washington

Sophie Tietz - Watertown

Four additional players from Sioux Falls were put on the honorable mention list for this season. O'Gorman and Washington added one more each on that list, while Roosevelt had two players selected. Metro-area school Harrisburg also had an honorable mention.

Honorable Mentions

Cassidy Gough - Aberdeen Central

Brooklyn Bollweg - Harrisburg

Hollee Niehus - Huron

Phebie Rossi - Rapid City Stevens

Raegan Reilly - Sioux Falls O'Gorman

Leah Koltz - Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Tatum Kooima - Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Phekran Kong - Sioux Falls Washington