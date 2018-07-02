Soul Asylum Coming Back to Sioux Falls!

Formed in 1981 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Soul Asylum has performed all over the world, playing more than 1,000 shows. Their sixth studio album, Grave Dancers Union, was certified triple-platinum in 1993 and their hit song, "Runaway Train" won a grammy in 1994 for Best Rock Song. Thus establishing the band as one of the most successful rock groups of the first half of the 1990s.

Now the band is heading back out on the road and is returning to Sioux Falls. Soul Asylum will be performing at the Icon Lounge on Sunday July 22, 2018 at 7:00PM. General admission tickets are $22 and can be purchased at ticketfly.com. Meet and greet tickets are also available for $75.

The band will be reissuing their first two albums, Say What You Will... Everything Can Happen (1984) & Made To Be Broken (1986) on July 20th. These deluxe editions have been remastered and have outtakes and demos.

See also: