Sons of Norway Torsk and Meatball Supper Moving to a New Location

One of the more popular dinner gatherings in Sioux Falls each year is moving. The Sons of Norway are moving their annual 'Torsk and Meatball Dinner and Bake Sale' next door to First Lutheran Church, located at 327 S. Dakota Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

This year's event is scheduled for Friday March 23 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM, again, at First Lutheran Church. Tickets are $20 for adults, kids between six and 12 get in for $12. Frozen torsk and lefse will also be pre-sold "to go" the day of the event. The order deadline for that is Monday March 19.

Proceeds from the dinner, silent auction and bake sale each year go to provide scholarships for area youth to attend cultural heritage summer camps or college. Most of the baked goods and silent auction items feature Norwegian items.

To reserve tickets, or to pre-order torsk and/or lefse, call 605-610-7947.

