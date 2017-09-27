Somewhere in That Mess Is My Snowblower

This time of year isn't the grass in South Dakota suppose to be brown and your lawn rock hard and dry? Not this year.

When I read a coworkers story about the first snowfall it was a quick and painful reminder that sometime real soon we could be knee-deep in someone else's fun.

Somewhere in that picture you see above is my snowblower.

Oh it's ready to go. I changed the oil earlier this spring before putting it away for the season. And as you can see it's now buried under STUFF that's accumulated since then.

How long do you think I got before it comes out and is used for the first time?

One more thing, I'm not alone!

See Also: