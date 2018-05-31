I don't know about you, but I've about had it with social media. Here lately it's become so mean-spirited that I'm as close as I've ever been to signing off for good. Why some people have to be so petty is beyond me. It's reached the point where you can't comment on anything anymore without someone "going off" on you.

I'm sure that wasn't the original intent of those who came up with the apps in the first place - the apps today we spend way too much time on - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

Recently I've found myself spending more time watching YouTube videos than scrolling through my Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts. Why? Because on YouTube I can still find those little hidden gems that brighten my day - friendly little reminders that we can all do a better job of being a decent human being.

Take, for example, Ashley Taylor's kindergarten class at Keene Elementary in North Texas where they start everyday by politely greeting one another. On this particular day a little boy named Asher was the one chosen to greet his classmates as they arrived for the day.

Maybe I'm being unrealistic, but why can't the world be more like Miss Taylor's class? Why can't we be cordial and respectful to one another like Asher is to his fellow classmates? Why so much hate in the world?

I don't normally share videos like this, but this one really touched me. It made me realize there's still a lot of good in the world - thanks to Asher.

Thank you Miss Taylor for sharing with the rest of the world how we're suppose to act towards one another - even when we're on social media.

