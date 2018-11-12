Some Realtors Getting Creative in the Way They Market Homes

Maybe it's just me, but it doesn't seem like houses are selling quite as fast as they once were in Sioux Falls. I guess some of that can be attributed to winter being right around the corner, but nonetheless, I just don't see as many "sale pending" signs as quickly as I did before.

With that being said, KSFY reports that experts still claim the housing market here in the Sioux Empire is still hot. But that hasn't stopped a few realtors from getting creative when it comes to selling a house.

Sioux Falls Real Estate Agent Michael Gross told KSFY , he recently had an open house on Thursday, (November 8) where he had a food truck on hand and offered free food for everyone that came to see the home.

According to Gross, "Sometimes you have to think outside the box to be able to get a house sold, and so I've done different things where I've had a BBQ at an open house, and I had people come, and we had music playing and just kind of made it a little party so people felt excited about it, and I don't like to do the same stuff over and over again, so I'm always thinking about ways as a real estate agent to get people out."

No word on whether Gross' latest ploy worked. The home for sale that hosted Thursday's food truck was listed on South Mustang Circle in Sioux Falls.

Source: KSFY TV