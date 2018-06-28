Some Nebraska Schools Implementing the Good Behavior Game

Come this fall some Nebraska schools will have students play a game that officials say will help disruptive students behave and could potentially prevent violence, drug abuse and suicide.

The Nebraska Board of Education has approved spending $2.5-million of U.S. Justice Department grant money to implement the Good Behavior Game in at least 30 school districts.

The state is partnering with the Rand Corporation to implement the game across the state. Supporters say in other states the game has improved the classroom environment. But others are skeptical, calling it wishful thinking.

The game requires teachers to divide students into competing teams. The best-behaving team will be rewarded with prizes and privileges. Teams violating class rules will be penalized.

Source: Associated Press

