Some Freebee Deals in Sioux Falls Just For Voting
Not only will voting on Tuesday give you pride in exercising your American right to vote but wearing that “I Voted” could pay off at a few locations in Sioux Falls. Here’s a few local eateries that, according to Business Insider, or offering a few free deals if you are a voter today in the mid-term election.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop Is offering a free cookie with any order Tuesday or Wednesday. You can either support your I Voted” sticker - or just ask.
Taco Johns is offering a free order of chips and nacho cheese with any order placed and its app. I guess that was a given since Tuesday is also National Nacho Day.
If you need a ride to your polling place, Uber and Lyft both have said they will offer free or discounted rides to help you rock the vote.
Enjoy, and thank you for voting!