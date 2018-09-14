Seeing younger versions of Han Solo and Chewbacca on the big screen in Solo was fun, but they weren’t the only Star Wars faves to get the youthful prequel treatment. It was arguably more thrilling to witness the introduction of the Millennium Falcon — back in the days before Han piloted the iconic ship and it still belonged to Lando Calrissian. With Solo hitting home video formats in a couple of weeks, Lucasfilm has unleashed several pieces of really cool concept art for the Falcon, giving us a closer look at how they de-aged one of the film’s most significant characters.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is already available on Digital HD, but you might want to hold out for the Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions, which arrive on September 25. The extensive list of special features and extras includes the usual assortment of deleted scenes and interviews, as well as an exploration of how Lucasfilm “remade” the Millennium Falcon. To get you excited for the Blu-ray versions, the studio has revealed 12 pieces of concept artwork that show the transformation of the most famous ship in a galaxy far, far away:

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Concept Art

Here’s the full list of special features and extras for Solo: A Star Wars Story :

Solo: The Director & Cast Roundtable Sit down with director Ron Howard and the stars for an intimate and entertaining discussion of the film’s making. Team Chewie See what it takes to bring your favorite Wookiee to life in this lighthearted look behind the scenes. Kasdan on Kasdan Iconic Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and son Jonathan share what it was like to write the movie’s script together. Remaking the Millennium Falcon Track the transformation of the most famous ship in the galaxy, from Lando’s swank and impeccable pride and joy to Han’s stripped-down hot-rod freighter with “special modifications.” Escape from Corellia Get behind the wheel for the making of this high-octane chase through the streets of Corellia. The Train Heist Explore the challenges and thrills of creating this action-packed sequence, including its remote location and spectacular effects. Becoming a Droid: L3-37 Meet the newest droid—and the talented actor who helps bring her to life. Scoundrels, Droids, Creatures and Cards: Welcome to Fort Ypso Take an in-depth tour of the rough-and-tumble bar where strangers mix and gamblers risk all in the legendary card game, Sabaac. Into the Maelstrom: The Kessel Run Join Han and Chewie at the controls of the Millennium Falcon to see how this legendary moment in Star Wars history unfolds. Deleted Scenes o Proxima’s Den o Corellian Foot Chase o Han Solo: Imperial Cadet o The Battle of Mimban: Extended o Han Versus Chewie: Extended o Snowball Fight! o Meet Dryden: Extended o Coaxium Double-Cross The Millenium Falcon: From Page to Park – An exclusive look at the history of the most famous ship in the galaxy, its origin and development, and how it will translate in one of the most anticipated expansions in Disneyland’s history.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and OnDemand on September 25.