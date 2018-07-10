So Who Is Erik Jones That Won NASCAR?

One thing that the critics are saying about the low attendance that NASCAR is experiencing right now, is there's not enough "star power". Not enough big names as far as the drivers.

After all the names like Dale Earnhardt have gone, what's left to draw fans? There are some young competitors out there try to fix just that. And one of them won his first Cup race on Saturday (7/7).

And talk about star power lacking. There are many people that has never even heard of him before.

We are talking about Erik Jones, who won the Coke Zero 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. So who is this guy?

He's certainly no stranger to NASCAR. As a matter of fact, he's the only driver in history to win Rookie of the Year in all three NASCAR national series.

In 2015 he was the champion in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He currently drives full time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup series in the #20 Toyota Camry.

Jones is 22 years old. He was born in Byron, Michigan. He began his racing career at the age of seven, in quarter-midget racing. And he began racing stock cars at age 13.

When he was 15, he moved into the ARCA Series of stock car racing. It was actually Kyle Busch Motorsports that brought Jones into NASCAR in 2013.

See Also: