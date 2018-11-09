So How Truthful Is Food Labeling?

How organic is organic food? How anti-biotic free is that anti-biotic food you picked up? How grass fed is that grass fed beef you bought?

When you go into your favorite grocery store and check the labels, you expect the truth. Well, the truth may be a bit different than you think.

One of the websites I peruse and always find interesting and useful information is SD Corn . Often times there are articles that are just plain flat-out fun. Others remind me of the 'old days', the days I grew up on a small farm.

And then they'll have articles that make me go 'Huh'.

I was reading an article they have headlined Food Options Bountiful At Thanksgiving and they were talking about some of the labeling on my (and your) favorite items at the grocery store. Two mom's went out shopping for what might be called a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. You know, turkey, stuffing, potatoes, pumpkin pie...I better stop, I'm making myself hungry.

As they were looking at labels and descriptions, they discovered that some of them might be described as a little misleading.

As an example, if something says 'organic', well that means yes, it's organic. But when the word 'natural' is used? Hmmm, maybe, maybe not. The FDA has not defined the term, so it doesn't have much meaning. 'Anti-biotic free' sounds good, and while documentation must be sent to the FDA, there are no actual inspections. And terms like 'grass fed' and 'cage free' are regulated by the FDA but not actually regulated or measured in any way.

So sometimes what you see may not be exactly what you get. While our food in the USA is the safest and best in the world, there is some, uh...leeway when certain labeling goes on.

With that being said would you please pass the green bean casserole and for crying out loud, don't hog the gravy!