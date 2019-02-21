Snowfall in the Upper Midwest This Week Setting Records

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Upper Midwest snowfall is setting records.

The National Weather Service in South Dakota reports that the 7.2 inches of snow that fell Wednesday in Sioux Falls set a city record for the date. The previous record of 7.1 inches was set in 1953.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the nearly 9 inches of snow Wednesday in the Twin Cities shattered the snowfall record for February, at 31.5 inches. The previous record was 26.5 inches in 1962.

Other parts of Minnesota got as much as a foot of snow, and St. Cloud also set a record for its snowiest February.

In North Dakota, there were two three-vehicle crashes on Interstate 94, and a pickup crashed into a snowplow on the interstate.

Snow also led to some school closures in Wisconsin.

