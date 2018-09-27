Snow Forecast for Black Hills, 2-4 Inches

Did you hear the S-word in the latest forecast? Yes, the snow is moving into South Dakota.

While we will see temperatures in the 60's here in the Sioux Falls area it will be much cooler with a chance of snow accumulation in the western part of the state.

As meteorologist Shawn Cable from KSFY TV reports a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for tonight and tomorrow for the central and southern Black Hills. 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible there with higher amounts possible at the highest elevations.

A cold front is sliding across the Dakotas today and a secondary cold front will slide through right behind it tonight. This will drop temperatures considerably heading into the weekend.

Cable reports that temperatures will drop into the low 30s across Northern South Dakota late tonight. Patchy Frost will be possible along and north of US Highway 12. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from the mid-50s in Sioux Falls and Pierre to the low 50s in the north.