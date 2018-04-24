Snow Day Moves Sioux Falls’ Last Day of School

The Sioux Falls School Board decided during it's April 23rd School Board meeting that thanks to a snow storm, the last day of the 2017-2018 school year will be Friday June 1, 2018.

School was cancelled once this school year because of a snow storm. It is district policy that if weather causes school to be closed, the days will be made up at the end of the year.

Due to the one day of school cancellation on March 6, 2018, it is recommended per the notification on the District calendars that the final student day of school be moved from Thursday, May 31, to Friday, June 1. The staff workday would subsequently be moved from Friday, June 1, to Monday, June 4. -School Board Report.

The calendar for 2019-2020, which was also approved at the April 23rd meeting. The first day of school for the 2018-2019 school year will be August 23, 2018.

