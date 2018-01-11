Snow Day Calculator: What Are the Odds School Will Be Cancelled?

Several schools in South Dakota had a late start today (January 11) due to blowing snow and drifting. More snow is predicted by the weekend. But what are the odds that your school will be cancelled?

Taking into consideration, the amount of snow that is predicted, the wind speed, how many snow days there have been already, and other factors, the new Snow Day Calculator is really fun. And, it'll give kids something to hope for!

Simply enter your zip code and select your school. The chance of cancellation is displayed. It's not a slick as the roads today - but it's pretty darn slick!

