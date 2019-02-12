Snow Covered Roads Causing Multiple Accidents in Sioux Falls

You might consider taking it a little easy on the accelerator on the way into work and as you buzz around town throughout the day today, the snowfall we received here in the Sioux Empire over the past 24 hours is making a lot of the roads in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area mighty slick.

KSFY TV is reporting there have been multiple accidents throughout the area on Tuesday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department had to deal with a two-vehicle accident on North 60th near Westport Ave. around 4:00 AM on Tuesday, (February 12). The accident ended up closing a portion of 60th street for a short period of time. There were no injuries reported, and the street has since reopened.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has informed KSFY that many of the roads in eastern South Dakota on Tuesday morning are partially snow-covered and slippery. They want to remind motorists to slow down and exercise caution while traveling today.

You can check out a map of the latest road conditions here .

Source: KSFY TV