Snow Business: Great Bear Will Open Limited Runs on Sunday

Get your skis and snowboards ready to go because it's all downhill from here! Great Bear is set to open limited runs on select slopes on Sunday morning at 9:00 A.M.

Even though Sioux Falls hasn't received behemoth amounts of snowfall, the cold temperatures have made it a snow-making bonanza at the resort.

You don't have to wait until Sunday to head out to the east side ski slopes. Great Bear is hosting its annual Preseason Bash and Ski Swap from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM to get you ready for the season. They'll also be giving away helmets while supplies last.

Many people have been waiting for the Lazer Tubing and the first session is set for January 5, according to Great Bear.

Finally, one quick observation: The ski slope looks a lot like the stock market this week. Sharp declines and a slippery slope.

