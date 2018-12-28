Snow Alert Issued for Sioux Falls

The City of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday, December 27, 2018, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin after 1 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

If you are unsure what snow zone you are in, or where the zone boundaries are located, use our online interactive map, which allows you to pinpoint your zone by address. This is available at siouxfalls.org/snow.