Snow Alert Issued for Sioux Falls

The City of Sioux Falls has issued a Snow Alert.

Want to know how to avoid a ticket? Don't be that one care on your street. Simply don't park on any street until it has been plowed curb to curb. And you can do your neighbor a favor and go offer to move their car.

Plowing has begun by the Public Works Street Division on emergency snow routes and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Here is what to know about your area:

The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 AM on Tuesday, March 6. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, March 5, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin this morning Tuesday, March 6, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of east/west streets will begin on Tuesday, March 6. Starting at 8:00 PM all vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5:00 AM, whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5:00 AM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin on Wednesday, March 7. Starting at 8:00 AM all vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5:00 PM. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5:00 PM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1:00 AM on Thursday, March 8. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1:00 AM. and 6:00 AM. on Thursday, March 8.

General snow removal information is available on the City’s website at www.siouxfalls.org/snow and on cable channel CityLink.

Text message alerts are also available by texting SNOW to 605-413-1990.

Snow alerts and updates also will be communicated via Twitter and Facebook.

