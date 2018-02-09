Snow Alert for Sioux Falls and Surrounding Cities

Snowfall amounts range from between 3 and 5 inches in and around the Sioux Falls area.

The City of Sioux Falls has issued a SNOW ALERT. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday (February 8) and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin on Friday, February 9th. Starting at 8:oo AM all vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this is requirement is in effect only until 5:00 PM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin on Friday, February 9th. Starting at 8:00 PM all vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5:00 AM, whichever is earlier. Although this is requirement is in effect only until 5:00 AM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1:00 AM on Saturday, February 10th. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM on Saturday (February 10).

You can sign up for snow alert email notifications by visiting the City of Sioux Falls Snow Alert and Removal Information website.

Other Snow Alerts include:

Beresford

Brandon

Brookings

Centerville

Chancellor

Dell Rapids

Elk Point

Harrisburg

Parker

Salem

Tea

Tyndall

Worthing

Wagner

