Snocross in Deadwood Was a Snow-Filled Spectacular Event

I realized two things over the weekend in Deadwood, South Dakota: the AMSOIL Championship Snocross is incredible and I’m still not very good at gambling.

As a fan of snowmobiling - and the fact that I’ve never been to a National Snocross event was unacceptable. So, when a buddy of mine called and said he’s got a weekend in Deadwood all set up including tickets I enthusiastically said: "Let’s go!"

Deadwood, the historic gaming town which sits just over 4,500 ft in elevation, was host to the fourth stop on the national tour and the weather made it spectacular. Temperatures in the 20's and extremely heavy snow added to the fun. Visibility was very limited that at times during both days and snowmobiles were coming out of nowhere.

All weekend long the entire town of Deadwood seemed lit up with the vibrant colors of racers attire and fans. Many came from all over the upper midwest and Canada in hopes of sharing the podium and grabbing some prize money.

The event, at the Days of 76 Rodeo Complex just north of town will be an annual pilgrimage from now on.

Now, all I’ve got to do is work on my Let It Ride poker skills and I’ll be set.

Check out the official results from the weekend of January 25 and 26.