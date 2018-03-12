Snirt Fest is This Weekend at Great Bear Ski Valley

Wouldn't you like to be a Snirt for one day? Thought so!

When you combine what's left of the snow and dirt you get Snirt. Simple right? This will bring out the kid in anyone.

This Sunday (March 18) join the growing number of Snirt fans at Great Bear Ski Valley for the annual Snirt Fest. All the fun begins at 12:00 PM with all proceeds to benefit the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Starting off Snirt Fest will be a ski relay. Teams of four will race down the hill. At 1:00 PM competitors will face off in the zipfy sled race down the main hill. There will be two divisions: 12 & under, and 13 & over.

New to Snirt Fest this year is snow soccer. At 2:00 PM teams of three or four will compete on a miniature field of snow. Then at 3:30 PM judges will determine the winner of the costume contest. There is no theme this year so guests are encouraged to think outside the box. Winner will receive a 2018-2019 season pass.

Everyone’s favorite event, Pond Skimming, will begin at 4:00 PM. Brave skiers and snowboarders will attempt to make it across a pool of water.

Entry for each event is $5, or $10 for all events. Registration closes 30 minutes prior to each event.

