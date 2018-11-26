Snap a Picture, Share a Story, Win Cash from Corn Growers

With only weeks remaining, the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) reminds photographers, both amateur and professional, they are invited to help share our story of farming field corn in America through the fifth annual Fields-of-Corn Photo Contest.

Through this contest, NCGA captures high-resolution photos of corn growth from seed to harvest and the families that grow it. Interested participants will be able to submit multiple entries until November 30, 2018.

Open to all, the Fields-of-Corn photo contest offers a free opportunity for photographers to share their work while competing for 25 cash prizes.

Prizes include cash awards for the top three entries in eight categories:

Corn Growing Field Corn Farm Family Lifestyle Scenery/Landscape Farming Challenges SHP Conservation True Grit Most popular as determined by Facebook “likes”

The new True Grit category was borne out of the Farm Family Lifestyle category. This new category focuses on the people getting work done with their bare hands.

Get more information on prizes and on these categories online. It is important to note that the Fields-of-Corn Photo Contest is specifically geared toward photos of field corn and not sweet corn.

While entries will only be accepted until November 30, 2018, entries may accumulate “likes” until December 31, 2018. Winners will be announced in January of 2019. Register, upload your best farm photos and come back often to submit new entries online.