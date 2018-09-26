A laundromat is not the ideal place to find a snake. Knowing there is a pet store in close proximity the coincidence is not so strange.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens explains that there were two calls concerning the snake that had escaped from the pet store located in the 2200 Block of West Madison Street. The first call was about 7:00 PM and the other at about 9:00 PM on Tuesday night.

“I’m guessing somebody saw it (in the laundromat) and called (at 7:00 PM). Animal Control went out and took it to the Humane Society. The owner called in (at 9:00 PM) and said the snake was missing from his store. The store is next to the laundromat which is where the snake was found.”

It’s a little more excitement than expected at the Madison Square Laundry on a normal Tuesday night.

No one was injured in the incident and there were no arrests or charges filed in the case.