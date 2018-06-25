Smirnoff Will Pay You $500 to Take 4th of July Week Off

The 4th of July is little over a week away. Its one of the most popular drinking holidays of the year according to botyapp.com. This year the 4th falls on a Wednesday which might make a bit more difficult for some people to take the rest of the week off. Luckily Smirnoff is here to help you out!

Smirnoff just released their Red White and Berry Ice drinks for a limited time and to promote their product, the company is going to pay 100 people to take off July 5 and 6. Starting Sunday, you can enter by commenting on Smirnoff's social media pages on where you'd rather be than stuck back at the office. Winners are selected randomly, and each person gets $500, no strings attached. The only stipulation — you have to be over 21.

Smirnoff Ice Brand Director Krista Kiisk said in a statement: "I think we can all agree that Wednesday isn’t enough time to celebrate America’s birthday, Who wants to head back to work and do work things when you could be on a beach, on a boat or on a mountain celebrating the good ole US of A?"