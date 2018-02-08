Smile South Dakota – Your Teeth are Some of the Prettiest

The website Wallet Hub recently ranked all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, based on dental health - and, you can probably guess which states did the best.

To no one's surprise- based on the jokes you may have heard over the years - location has a lot to do with dental hygiene. Certain states did better than others.

The study looked at several factors when determining its list.

  • The number of people who actually visited a dentist over the past year
  • Dentists per capita
  • Sugar-sweetened beverage consumption
  • Share of adult smokers
  • Presence of fluoridated water
  • Share of elderly people with no natural teeth

Based on the findings, here are the 10 worst states for dental health care:

  1. Mississippi (the worst)
  2. Arkansas
  3. Alabama
  4. West Virginia
  5. Montana
  6. Louisiana
  7. California
  8. Florida
  9. South Carolina
  10. Texas

Here are the 10 best states when it comes to dental health:

  1. Minnesota (the best)
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Connecticut
  4. Illinois
  5. North Dakota
  6. District of Columbia
  7. Michigan
  8. Massachusetts
  9. South Dakota 
  10. Idaho

To read more on the findings, go to the Wallet Hub link at the top of the story.

Source: Florida Today

