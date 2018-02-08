Smile South Dakota – Your Teeth are Some of the Prettiest

The website Wallet Hub recently ranked all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, based on dental health - and, you can probably guess which states did the best.

To no one's surprise- based on the jokes you may have heard over the years - location has a lot to do with dental hygiene. Certain states did better than others.

The study looked at several factors when determining its list.

The number of people who actually visited a dentist over the past year

Dentists per capita

Sugar-sweetened beverage consumption

Share of adult smokers

Presence of fluoridated water

Share of elderly people with no natural teeth

Based on the findings, here are the 10 worst states for dental health care:

Mississippi (the worst) Arkansas Alabama West Virginia Montana Louisiana California Florida South Carolina Texas

Here are the 10 best states when it comes to dental health:

Minnesota (the best) Wisconsin Connecticut Illinois North Dakota District of Columbia Michigan Massachusetts South Dakota Idaho

To read more on the findings, go to the Wallet Hub link at the top of the story.

