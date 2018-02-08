Smile South Dakota – Your Teeth are Some of the Prettiest
The website Wallet Hub recently ranked all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, based on dental health - and, you can probably guess which states did the best.
To no one's surprise- based on the jokes you may have heard over the years - location has a lot to do with dental hygiene. Certain states did better than others.
The study looked at several factors when determining its list.
- The number of people who actually visited a dentist over the past year
- Dentists per capita
- Sugar-sweetened beverage consumption
- Share of adult smokers
- Presence of fluoridated water
- Share of elderly people with no natural teeth
Based on the findings, here are the 10 worst states for dental health care:
- Mississippi (the worst)
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- West Virginia
- Montana
- Louisiana
- California
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Texas
Here are the 10 best states when it comes to dental health:
- Minnesota (the best)
- Wisconsin
- Connecticut
- Illinois
- North Dakota
- District of Columbia
- Michigan
- Massachusetts
- South Dakota
- Idaho
To read more on the findings, go to the Wallet Hub link at the top of the story.
Source: Florida Today
