Smashing Pumpkins Announce Opening Act for Sioux Falls Concert

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a reunion tour that begins in 2018 - and August 21, the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour hits the Denny Sanford Premier Center, with an opening act announced on Wednesday, May 9.

Indie rockers Metric will open the show for the Smashing Pumpkins. In 2009, Metric self-released their 4th studio album Fantasies, which sold over 500,000 albums and millions of singles worldwide. Fantasies was followed by the band's 5th studio album Synthetica (2012), and more recently Pagans in Vegas in 2015. The band has completed their next album, which is expected out in 2018. Metric became the first band in history to have a Top 20 hit at US commercial radio without the backing of a label.

Frontman Billy Corgan said, "Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father's house. And so it's magic to me that we're able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we've made together.”

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster and the Denny Sanford Premier Box Office and range in price from $31 - $127.

