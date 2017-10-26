Peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, bacon and eggs, hugs and kisses. All of these things go great together and now thanks to Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery cupcakes and ice cream will be yet another great combo in so many different ways!

Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery is having their grand opening this Saturday (October 28) beginning at 11:00 AM when Smallcakes founder Jeff Martin arrives. Buy his book Buttercream Dreams with delicious Smallcakes cupcake recipes and if you find a pink ticket in it, you'll win free cupcakes every month for a year!

Martin , who appeared on Food Network's Cupcake Wars , will also be signing books and taking photos with you for Instagram. You'll be able to sample free frosting shots, cupcakes, and ice cream, plus win some great prizes during the celebration.

The Smallcakes in Sioux Falls is a locally-owned, family business, looking forward to doing great things in this community. Perhaps their slogan is some indication: "Maybe a cupcake will help?"

They also have what they call Smallcakes Smashes: you choose your cupcake and your ice cream flavor and they smash them together.

Their homemade "cupcake infused" ice cream flavors vary everyday. They have 14 or more flavors of cupcakes everyday, not to mention seasonal offerings, daily featured flavors, gluten free cupcakes and even Pupcakes for your pooch!

They'll be hosting special events throughout the year too, like cake decorating classes, ladies nights out and more. They'll cater weddings and other events, big and small.

For more information, call 605-306-CAKE (2253), follow them online , on Facebook and Instagram .

