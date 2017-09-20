Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery Announces Opening Date

Sioux Falls' newest cupcake shop is set to open Friday, September 29 according to a post on their Facebook page. SmallCakes Cupcakery and Creamery is located at 2400 S. Marion Road in a strip mall in the Lake Lorraine development just off 26th and Marion Road.

The cupcake shop will have several different flavors of cupcakes every day along with select flavors of homemade cupcake-infused ice cream.

SmallCakes was founded by Jeff Martin who appeared on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars.

SmallCakes also had a location in Rapid City, but has closed.