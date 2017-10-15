Small South Dakota Towns Work to Save Stores

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Some small towns in southeast South Dakota are seeking ways to keep area stores alive after a grocer says he might have to close those stores down at the end of the year.

The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports that grocer R.F. Buche says he's committed to his stores in Tripp, Scotland and Tyndall, but can't afford to stay in operation at the current sales level. Buche's stores are the only grocery in each community.

The grocer has met with leaders in the three communities to make them aware of the situation and seek answers. Tripp officials say they plan to hold a community meeting to get the word out.

Buche says he remains committed to keeping the stores open at least another month before making a final decision.

