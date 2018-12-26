UPDATE: Two people were aboard the plane that crashed on Christmas Day. They have been identified by authorities. The Minnehaha County Coroner confirmed that Vaughn and JoAnn Meyer of Sioux Falls died in the accident.

Both were 68 years old. Vaughn was a retired plastic surgeon and recently initiated a fundraising campaign to help build a performing arts center at Sioux Falls Lutheran School's new campus being built near 69th Street and Tallgrass Avenue. The investigation into the crash by a group contracted by the National Transportation Safety Board has begun and will likely take some time to complete.

Police have requested that people in the neighborhood who find evidence pertaining to the crash to contact authorities so that it can be examined and aid the investigation.

Christmas 2018 ended up being anything but a silent night for one Sioux Falls neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

KSFY TV is reporting that a small engine plane crashed into a southeastern Sioux Falls neighborhood around 5:00 PM on Tuesday, (December 25).

According to the report, eyewitnesses reported seeing a low flying aircraft, followed by a loud noise, then a fireball in the 4600 block of South Birchwood Avenue.

KSFY reports that authorities were called to the scene just after 5:00 PM. Upon arriving, authorities discovered that a fiery plane crash had occurred. Early reports say the crash forced the evacuation of four different homes in the area, with one of the homes receiving exterior damage.

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith told KSFY that one person on the aircraft has died. There is also a chance there could be more fatalities associated with the crash.

Residents are being asked to please avoid the area of East 49th Street between Cliff and Southeastern, while authorities contain and investigate the crash site.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.

Source: KSFY TV