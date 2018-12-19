Slime-Pooping Unicorn Hottest Christmas Toy?

Kids are weird and also wonderful. But so are the adults who think these things up and make millions selling them to the rest of the world. I don't remember ever desiring something this strange when I was a kid, and rumor has it, I wasn't a boring child.

I had dolls that wet themselves and you ( if you forgot to put a diaper on them ) after you gave them a baby bottle of water. I had dolls that walked, talked, danced, kissed you and rocked their own baby doll, but never one that went number two in any capacity.

Now from the same company that brings you the "unboxing" toy phenomenon L.O.L Surprise! Dolls , comes Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn ! As the name implies this cute, colorful, wide-eyed little doll poops glittery slime out of a heart-shaped hole on its bottom, which children can then proceed to play with.

"There are four different Poopsie unicorns: Rainbow Brightstar, Oopsie Starlight, Whoopsie Doodle and Dazzle Darling. Each doll comes with one glitter potty, four unicorn food packets (slime powder), four unicorn magic packets, one unicorn sparkle packet, a bottle, a keychain, a unicorn shirt and diaper, a spoon, hairbrush, cleaning tool and measuring cup."

Kids won't know which one they're getting until they unbox it, much like the L.O.L. Surprise Dolls . The founder of the company producing these little pooping unicorns says they expect to sell over 650,000 of them around the world this holiday season. At $50 a pop, that's a lot of extra "jingle" in their pockets.

And just in case your child already has one, there are plenty of accessories for it, like the Poopsie Pooey Puitton Slime Surprise Kit & Carrying Case with all kinds of goodies in it.

Yes, kids are weird.

Source: Today/Parents