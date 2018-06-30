Slim Chickens Second Sioux Falls Restaurant Opening Soon

Almost one year since the debut of the first Slim Chickens in Sioux Falls, the second location is almost ready to open. In July of 2017, Slim Chickens opened their first Sioux Falls restaurant at 1517 S. Minnesota Avenue. According to their Facebook page, their second restaurant (and more convenient location for me) will open Monday, July 9. The newest Slim Chickens is located at 2711 S. Louise Avenue in the former Harold's Photo location (and at one time, Runza).

Slim Chickens is a fast, casual restaurant with fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders, buffalo wings, and handmade dipping sauces. Like a little sweet and savory? Try the chicken and waffles.  Sides include fries, potato salad, coleslaw, mac 'n cheese and more. Don't forget to grab dessert. They come in cool Mason jars. Enjoy the strawberry shortcake in a jar or the chocolate dessert in a jar.

Louise Avenue is one of the city's busiest streets and another restaurant option is a nice addition.

