Slim Chickens Second Sioux Falls Restaurant Opening Soon

Slim Chickens is a fast, casual restaurant with fresh hand- breaded chicken tenders, buffalo wings, and handmade dipping sauces. Like a little sweet and savory? Try the chicken and waffles. Sides include fries, potato salad, coleslaw, mac 'n cheese and more. Don't forget to grab dessert. They come in cool Mason jars. Enjoy the strawberry shortcake in a jar or the chocolate dessert in a jar.