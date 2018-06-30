Slim Chickens Second Sioux Falls Restaurant Opening Soon
Almost one year since the debut of the first Slim Chickens in Sioux Falls, the second location is almost ready to open. In July of 2017, Slim Chickens opened their first Sioux Falls restaurant at 1517 S. Minnesota Avenue. According to their Facebook page, their second restaurant (and more convenient location for me) will open Monday, July 9. The newest Slim Chickens is located at 2711 S. Louise Avenue in the former Harold's Photo location (and at one time, Runza).
Slim Chickens is a fast, casual restaurant with fresh hand-
Louise Avenue is one of the city's busiest streets and another restaurant option is a nice addition.
