Slim Chickens is Now Open in Sioux Falls and We Tried It.

I was greeted by a friendly server who opened the door for me. I don't know if this is intended to be a regular feature, or if it was an extra flourish for opening day; but it was a nice (albeit unnecessary, imo) touch.

Orders were placed quickly; I opted for the 5 tender/5 wings meal, substituting mac and cheese for the standard french fries, and added the strawberry cheesecake dessert jar. (Bonus tip: you get to keep the jar!) I had my order in less than four minutes.

The chicken tenders were lightly breaded, the meat inside tender and juicy. I normally like to have a little more substance to my breading, but that's a personal preference. By contrast, Popeye's (my usual poultry milieu) often veers too far in the other direction, where the breading dominates your taste buds with a thickness and excessive crunch that makes for a difficult bite.

The wings were a little tougher, and not quite as meaty as you get at some places. The latter probably explains the former, though, as I had one fairly robust wing piece that fulfilled its promise. If they all had been like that, I might have thought more highly of them.

The side items fared as well as anywhere else: the mac and cheese had a slight creaminess, and you get a nice stretch on the cheese. It wasn't cooked to mush, as happens to be the case at many bbq joints I've been to. The Texas toast was light brown and subtly buttered.

There was always a server nearby to check on you, and all of them were super-friendly and personable. Getting all kinds of "sweetheart" and "honey" thrown at me doesn't hurt either...I'd return just for that!

And now for dessert...the strawberry cheesecake, I have to admit, was my favorite part of the entire visit. The berries are plentiful and the cheesecake itself is refreshingly light. It had all the classic taste, without the heaviness in texture or sweetness. Like everything else I had here, the flavors were readily apparent, but without an overbearing presence.