Slain Iowa State Golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena Was Top Amateur

AMES, Iowa (AP) — They had both recently turned 22 and were residing in the same Iowa college town but their lives couldn't have been more different before allegedly intersecting in the most violent way.

Celia Barquin Arozamena was a top amateur golfer from Spain who was finishing her degree at Iowa State University. Collin Daniel Richards was a former inmate from small-town Iowa with a history of violence.

The Big 12 conference champion, Barquin had dreams of making the pro tour and spent hours practicing at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Jobless and homeless, Richards had been living in a tent in an encampment near the course and had spoken of his desire to "rape and kill a woman," police said.

Richards was charged with stabbing Barquin to death during a random attack while she was golfing by herself in broad daylight on Monday morning. Barquin's body was found in a pond on the course near the ninth hole after fellow golfers noticed her abandoned bag and called the police. Richards was arrested within hours, suffering from injuries to his face and hand after Barquin apparently tried to fight him off, investigators said.

The university had planned to honor Barquin at its football game Saturday for being its female athlete of the year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.