Skyforce’s Drew II to Represent U.S. in FIBA Tournament

The roster is set for the upcoming AmeriCup basketball tournament. Both players with Sioux Falls Skyforce connnections made the cut.

Congratulations are in order to all twelve players who will represent the USA in the qualifying rounds of the FIBA 2019 World Cup. Special consideration goes to the two Skyforce guards who will compete for the team and one other player who has spent time in the G League.

Reggie Williams, a Skyforce third round draft choice in 2009, averaged 26.3 points per game before being called up to Golden State. Williams has since spent seven seasons in the NBA and will be a shooting guard for the AmeriCup squad.

Larry Drew II, allocated to Sioux Falls from Miami Heat camp in 2013, has been with Sioux Falls over four different seasons including the title run in 2016. Drew II will use his distributing skills as a point guard for this team.

Alec Brown is also worthy of note as a native of Winona, Minnesota. The 7-1 center played his college ball at Wisconsin-Green Bay (and holds the school record for blocked shots) before being selected as a second round choice by the Phoenix Suns in 2014. Brown has played with the Bakersfield Jam, the Windy City Bulls and in Spain.

This is also not the first time players at this level were used internationally. In 2011, another dozen players were called to duty and the Skyforce were well-represented on the bronze-winning Pan-American team. Center Greg Stiemsma (2008-10, 11-12) and forward Renaldo Major (2005-06) were ‘Force veterans. Donald Sloan was also on that squad, but would be a future member of the Skyforce in 2012-13.

