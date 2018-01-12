Skyforce Struggle with Shooting against Windy City at Showcase

A rough third quarter was a key component in the Sioux Falls Skyforce falling short in their first game 109-91 to the Windy City Bulls at the NBA G League Showcase. For the second straight year the extravaganza takes place north of the border in Mississauga, Ontario.

Leading by five at the half, Windy City (10-14) held Sioux Falls scoreless for the first three and a half minutes of the third period. Then the clamps on the Skyforce (12-14) tightened again for another four and a half minutes later in the quarter as the Bulls built a lead of 17 points heading to the fourth.

From there the two teams essentially traded baskets until the conclusion. Overall the Bulls were the better shooting team hitting over half their attempts (44-87) while the Skyforce struggled from the floor (36-102).

A command performance was turned in by Windy City’s Antonio Blakeney who scored nearly half the Bulls’ points (42 on 19-30 shooting with 8 rebounds and 8 assists). Daniel Ochefu was next in line for Windy City with 19 counters plus 10 rebounds.

Only three members of the Skyforce cracked double digits in points. Tony Mitchell led the way in three categories (16 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) while the other two, Derrick Walton, Jr. and Alonzo Gee each had 12 points.

Windy City has played both of their games at the Showcase, so they will wait to play at Grand Rapids on Wednesday. Meanwhile Sioux Falls has one more appearance in Canada when they face Raptors 905 on Saturday.