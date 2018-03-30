Skyforce Notebook Individual Accomplishments for 2017-18 Season
When you pore through the data, there are some pretty interesting facets to the recently completed Sioux Falls Skyforce season. One thing that stands out is the advancing trend of three-point shooting. Another is that a broad swath of players appeared on this list.
2017-18 Leaders:
Points (Season): 819 Tony Mitchell
Points (Game): 41 Derrick Walton, Jr. vs Oklahoma City 2/2/18
Field Goals Made (Season): 302 Tony Mitchell
Field Goals Made (Game): 14 Derrick Jones, Jr. @ Salt Lake City 3/12/18, Derrick Walton, Jr. vs Oklahoma City 2/2/18
Field Goals Attempted (Season): 717 Tony Mitchell
Field Goals Attempted (Game): 27 Tony Mitchell 12/31/17 vs Oklahoma City
Field Goal Percentage (Season): .667 Jimmie Taylor (74-111) minimum 100 att.
Field Goal Percentage (Game): 1.000 (5-5) Rodney Pryor 12/6/17 @ Agua Caliente, Jimmie Taylor 3/12/18 @ Salt Lake City
Free Throws Made (Season): 100 Tony Mitchell
Free Throws Made (Game): 15 Rodney Pryor 11/18/17 vs Rio Grande Vipers
Free Throws Attempted (Season): 141 Kadeem Jack
Free Throws Attempted (Game): 18 Rodney Pryor 11/18/17 vs Rio Grande Vipers
Free Throw Percentage (Season): .730 Tony Mitchell (100-137) minimum 100 att.
Free Throw Percentage (Game): 1.000 Derrick Walton, Jr. (8-8) vs Austin 3/17/18
Three-Point Field Goals Made (Season): 143* Ike Nwamu (Franchise Record)
Three-Point Field Goals Made (Game): 10 Matt Williams, Jr 1/25/18 @ Texas
Three-Point Field Goals Attempted (Season): 393* Ike Nwamu (Franchise Record)
Three-Point Field Goals Attempted (Game): 20 Ike Nwamu 12/15/17 @ Wisconsin
Three-Point Field Goals Percentage (Season): .401 Larry Drew II (71-177) minimum 75 att.
Three-Point Field Goals Percentage (Game): 1.000 (4-4) Rodney Pryor 12/21/17 @ Salt Lake City
Total Rebounds (Season): 326 Kadeem Jack
Total Rebounds (Game): 19 Kadeem Jack 11/27/17 vs Erie
Offensive Rebounds (Season): 100 Kadeem Jack
Offensive Rebounds (Game): 7 Torrey Craig 12/13/17 @ Oklahoma City, A.J. Hammons 1/25/18 @ Texas, Alonzo Gee 3/24/18 @ Northern Arizona
Defensive Rebounds (Season): 226 Kadeem Jack
Defensive Rebounds (Game): 15 Derrick Jones, Jr. 3/20/18 @ Iowa
Assists (Season): 260 Larry Drew II
Assists (Game): 14 Larry Drew II 11/11/17 vs Salt Lake City, 12/8/17 @ South Bay
Steals (Season): 75 Tony Mitchell
Steals (Game): 5 Briante Weber 2/24/18 @ South Bay, Torrey Craig 11/4/18 @ Memphis, Ike Nwamu, Tony Mitchell, Alonzo Gee 12/17/17 vs Iowa
Blocks (Season): 54 Jimmie Taylor
Blocks (Game): 8 Jimmie Taylor 12/20/17 @ Reno
Turnovers (Season): 118 Tony Mitchell
Turnovers (Game): 12 Briante Weber 1/25/18 @ Texas
Minutes (Season): 1395 Ike Nwamu
Minutes (Game): 45 Torrey Craig 12/8/17 @ South Bay, Ike Nwamu 12/29/17 vs Northern Arizona, Matt Williams, Jr 1/25/18 @ Texas, Alonzo Gee 12/29/17 vs Northern Arizona, 1/13/18 @ Raptors 905
Personal Fouls (Season): 116 Tony Mitchell
