Skyforce Notebook Individual Accomplishments for 2017-18 Season

When you pore through the data, there are some pretty interesting facets to the recently completed Sioux Falls Skyforce season. One thing that stands out is the advancing trend of three-point shooting. Another is that a broad swath of players appeared on this list.

2017-18 Leaders:

Points (Season): 819 Tony Mitchell

Points (Game): 41 Derrick Walton, Jr. vs Oklahoma City 2/2/18

Field Goals Made (Season): 302 Tony Mitchell

Field Goals Made (Game): 14 Derrick Jones, Jr. @ Salt Lake City 3/12/18, Derrick Walton, Jr. vs Oklahoma City 2/2/18

Field Goals Attempted (Season): 717 Tony Mitchell

Field Goals Attempted (Game): 27 Tony Mitchell 12/31/17 vs Oklahoma City

Field Goal Percentage (Season): .667 Jimmie Taylor (74-111) minimum 100 att.

Field Goal Percentage (Game): 1.000 (5-5) Rodney Pryor 12/6/17 @ Agua Caliente, Jimmie Taylor 3/12/18 @ Salt Lake City

Free Throws Made (Season): 100 Tony Mitchell

Free Throws Made (Game): 15 Rodney Pryor 11/18/17 vs Rio Grande Vipers

Free Throws Attempted (Season): 141 Kadeem Jack

Free Throws Attempted (Game): 18 Rodney Pryor 11/18/17 vs Rio Grande Vipers

Free Throw Percentage (Season): .730 Tony Mitchell (100-137) minimum 100 att.

Free Throw Percentage (Game): 1.000 Derrick Walton, Jr. (8-8) vs Austin 3/17/18

Three-Point Field Goals Made (Season): 143* Ike Nwamu (Franchise Record)

Three-Point Field Goals Made (Game): 10 Matt Williams, Jr 1/25/18 @ Texas

Three-Point Field Goals Attempted (Season): 393* Ike Nwamu (Franchise Record)

Three-Point Field Goals Attempted (Game): 20 Ike Nwamu 12/15/17 @ Wisconsin

Three-Point Field Goals Percentage (Season): .401 Larry Drew II (71-177) minimum 75 att.

Three-Point Field Goals Percentage (Game): 1.000 (4-4) Rodney Pryor 12/21/17 @ Salt Lake City

Total Rebounds (Season): 326 Kadeem Jack

Total Rebounds (Game): 19 Kadeem Jack 11/27/17 vs Erie

Offensive Rebounds (Season): 100 Kadeem Jack

Offensive Rebounds (Game): 7 Torrey Craig 12/13/17 @ Oklahoma City, A.J. Hammons 1/25/18 @ Texas, Alonzo Gee 3/24/18 @ Northern Arizona

Defensive Rebounds (Season): 226 Kadeem Jack

Defensive Rebounds (Game): 15 Derrick Jones, Jr. 3/20/18 @ Iowa

Assists (Season): 260 Larry Drew II

Assists (Game): 14 Larry Drew II 11/11/17 vs Salt Lake City, 12/8/17 @ South Bay

Steals (Season): 75 Tony Mitchell

Steals (Game): 5 Briante Weber 2/24/18 @ South Bay, Torrey Craig 11/4/18 @ Memphis, Ike Nwamu, Tony Mitchell, Alonzo Gee 12/17/17 vs Iowa

Blocks (Season): 54 Jimmie Taylor

Blocks (Game): 8 Jimmie Taylor 12/20/17 @ Reno

Turnovers (Season): 118 Tony Mitchell

Turnovers (Game): 12 Briante Weber 1/25/18 @ Texas

Minutes (Season): 1395 Ike Nwamu

Minutes (Game): 45 Torrey Craig 12/8/17 @ South Bay, Ike Nwamu 12/29/17 vs Northern Arizona, Matt Williams, Jr 1/25/18 @ Texas, Alonzo Gee 12/29/17 vs Northern Arizona, 1/13/18 @ Raptors 905

Personal Fouls (Season): 116 Tony Mitchell

 

