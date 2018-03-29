Skyforce Notebook 2017-18 Recaps Team Accomplishments and new Franchise Records
Over the 50-game adventure during the 2017-18 season, the Sioux Falls Skyforce endured a series of ebbs and flows. Truthfully no accomplishment great or small can be taken for granted.
For example assembling five players for the opening tip was never a constant. Twenty eight different starting lineups graced the court for the Skyforce this season as 21 players wore a jersey for the ‘Force.
Here are some of the more interesting numbers from the just-concluded campaign. Franchise records marked with *.
Team Accomplishments:
Final record: 25-25
Best record: 22-17 (5 games over .500)
Worst record: 8-12 (4 games under .500)
Longest winning streak: 6 games (February 2-February 26, 2018)
Longest losing streak: 5 games (March 14-March 24, 2018)
Home record: 13-12
Road record: 12-13
November record: 5-4
December record: 4-9
January record: 7-4
February record: 6-1
March record: 3-7
Single game records:
Most points scored: 147 @ Rio Grande Valley 1/27/18
Most points surrendered: 141 @ Northern Arizona 3/24/18 (OT)
Largest Margin of victory: 36 vs Erie 11/27/17
Largest Margin of defeat: 34 vs Rio Grande Valley 11/18/18
Best shooting percentage game: 58.8% (57-97) @ Rio Grande Valley 1/27/18
Most field goals made: 57 @ Rio Grande Valley 1/27/18, @ Northern Arizona 3/24/18
Most field goals attempted: 111 @ Northern Arizona 3/24/18
Worst shooting performance: 34.1% vs Santa Cruz 12/1/17
Fewest field goals made: 30 vs Santa Cruz 12/1/17
Fewest field goals attempted: 77 @ Raptors 905 1/13/18
Best 3-point percentage: 55.9% (19-34), @ Austin 11/14/17
Most 3-pointers made: 25* vs Oklahoma City 2/2/18
Most 3-pointers attempted: 58* @ Wisconsin 12/15/17
Worst 3-point percentage: 22.2% (10-45) vs Texas 3/3/18
Fewest 3-pointers made: 8 vs Austin 3/17/18
Fewest 3-pointers attempted: 27 @ Agua Caliente 2/26/18
Best free throw percentage: 100% (8-8) vs Oklahoma City 2/2/18
Most free throws made: 33 @ Salt Lake City 12/21/17
Most free throws attempted: 44 @ Salt Lake City 12/21/17
Worst free throw percentage: 50% (10-20) @ Austin 3/10/18
Fewest free throws made: 3* @ Northern Arizona 3/23/18
Fewest free throws attempted: 4*@ Northern Arizona 3/23/18
Most total rebounds: 58 vs Reno 2/10/18
Fewest total rebounds: 33 @ Austin 11/14/17
Most defensive rebounds: 51* vs Reno 2/10/18
Fewest defensive rebounds: 22 vs Memphis 12/25/17
Most offensive rebounds: 18 @ Santa Cruz 12/3/17
Fewest offensive rebounds: 5 @ Agua Caliente 2/26/18
Most assists: 42* @ South Bay 12/8/17
Fewest assists: 15 @ Austin 3/10/18
Most steals: 16 @ South Bay 2/24/18
Fewest steals: 4 @ Reno 12/20/17
Most blocks: 14 vs Northern Arizona 12/29/17
Fewest blocks: 2 (4 times)
Most turnovers: 28 @ Northern Arizona 3/23/18
Fewest turnovers: 11 @ Rio Grande Valley 1/27/18
Most Personal Fouls: 32 vs Delaware 11/10/17
Fewest Personal Fouls: 10 vs Santa Cruz 12/1/17
Season Totals:
Field Goals Made: 2108
Field Goals Attempted: 4561
Field Goal Percentage: .462
Three-Pointers Made: 709* (Franchise High)
Three-Pointers Attempted: 1991* (Franchise High)
Three-Point Percentage: .356
Free Throws Made: 815* (Franchise Low)
Free Throws Attempted: 1071* (Franchise Low)
Free Throw Percentage: .761
Turnovers: 866
Personal Fouls: 993
Offensive Rebounds: 521* (Franchise Low)
Defensive Rebounds: 1686
Total Rebounds: 2207
Assists: 1255
Steals: 448
Blocks: 294
Points: 5740
