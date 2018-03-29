Over the 50-game adventure during the 2017-18 season, the Sioux Falls Skyforce endured a series of ebbs and flows. Truthfully no accomplishment great or small can be taken for granted.

For example assembling five players for the opening tip was never a constant. Twenty eight different starting lineups graced the court for the Skyforce this season as 21 players wore a jersey for the ‘Force.

Here are some of the more interesting numbers from the just-concluded campaign. Franchise records marked with *.

Team Accomplishments:

Final record: 25-25

Best record: 22-17 (5 games over .500)

Worst record: 8-12 (4 games under .500)

Longest winning streak: 6 games (February 2-February 26, 2018)

Longest losing streak: 5 games (March 14-March 24, 2018)

Home record: 13-12

Road record: 12-13

November record: 5-4

December record: 4-9

January record: 7-4

February record: 6-1

March record: 3-7

Single game records:

Most points scored: 147 @ Rio Grande Valley 1/27/18

Most points surrendered: 141 @ Northern Arizona 3/24/18 (OT)

Largest Margin of victory: 36 vs Erie 11/27/17

Largest Margin of defeat: 34 vs Rio Grande Valley 11/18/18

Best shooting percentage game: 58.8% (57-97) @ Rio Grande Valley 1/27/18

Most field goals made: 57 @ Rio Grande Valley 1/27/18, @ Northern Arizona 3/24/18

Most field goals attempted: 111 @ Northern Arizona 3/24/18

Worst shooting performance: 34.1% vs Santa Cruz 12/1/17

Fewest field goals made: 30 vs Santa Cruz 12/1/17

Fewest field goals attempted: 77 @ Raptors 905 1/13/18

Best 3-point percentage: 55.9% (19-34), @ Austin 11/14/17

Most 3-pointers made: 25* vs Oklahoma City 2/2/18

Most 3-pointers attempted: 58* @ Wisconsin 12/15/17

Worst 3-point percentage: 22.2% (10-45) vs Texas 3/3/18

Fewest 3-pointers made: 8 vs Austin 3/17/18

Fewest 3-pointers attempted: 27 @ Agua Caliente 2/26/18

Best free throw percentage: 100% (8-8) vs Oklahoma City 2/2/18

Most free throws made: 33 @ Salt Lake City 12/21/17

Most free throws attempted: 44 @ Salt Lake City 12/21/17

Worst free throw percentage: 50% (10-20) @ Austin 3/10/18

Fewest free throws made: 3* @ Northern Arizona 3/23/18

Fewest free throws attempted: 4*@ Northern Arizona 3/23/18

Most total rebounds: 58 vs Reno 2/10/18

Fewest total rebounds: 33 @ Austin 11/14/17

Most defensive rebounds: 51* vs Reno 2/10/18

Fewest defensive rebounds: 22 vs Memphis 12/25/17

Most offensive rebounds: 18 @ Santa Cruz 12/3/17

Fewest offensive rebounds: 5 @ Agua Caliente 2/26/18

Most assists: 42* @ South Bay 12/8/17

Fewest assists: 15 @ Austin 3/10/18

Most steals: 16 @ South Bay 2/24/18

Fewest steals: 4 @ Reno 12/20/17

Most blocks: 14 vs Northern Arizona 12/29/17

Fewest blocks: 2 (4 times)

Most turnovers: 28 @ Northern Arizona 3/23/18

Fewest turnovers: 11 @ Rio Grande Valley 1/27/18

Most Personal Fouls: 32 vs Delaware 11/10/17

Fewest Personal Fouls: 10 vs Santa Cruz 12/1/17

Season Totals:

Field Goals Made: 2108

Field Goals Attempted: 4561

Field Goal Percentage: .462

Three-Pointers Made: 709* (Franchise High)

Three-Pointers Attempted: 1991* (Franchise High)

Three-Point Percentage: .356

Free Throws Made: 815* (Franchise Low)

Free Throws Attempted: 1071* (Franchise Low)

Free Throw Percentage: .761

Turnovers: 866

Personal Fouls: 993

Offensive Rebounds: 521* (Franchise Low)

Defensive Rebounds: 1686

Total Rebounds: 2207

Assists: 1255

Steals: 448

Blocks: 294

Points: 5740

