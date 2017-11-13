Skyforce Make Early Season Move for Prolific Scorer

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have made their first roster tweak since the start of the regular season. A rookie from Georgetown will soon join the fold.

Forward Rodney Pryor (6-5) who is originally from Evanston, Illinois will join the team this week upon returning from their one-game road trip to Austin.

Pryor’s post-high school basketball travels are quite extensive. First stop was a year at Kirkwood (IA) Community College before two injury-filled seasons at Cloud County Community College (KS) where he never reached the court.

Once healthy, he flourished for two seasons at Robert Morris before his lone season with the Hoyas. Combined in three NCAA Division 1 seasons, Pryor cemented his status as an offensive dynamo by scoring over 1,600 points while collecting over 500 rebounds.

After Georgetown, Pryor was invited with other top college seniors to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament then played one game in NBA Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets.

After a brief tenure with a team in Turkey, Pryor signed with the NBA G League and was taken from the available player pool. Meanwhile the Skyforce parted ways with Ishmael Hollis who made the team via local tryout, but did not appear in a game for the ‘Force.

